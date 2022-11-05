Usos Retain Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Against Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel

Jimmy and Jey Uso continue to dominate WWE's Tag Team Division, as they successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Ridge Rolland and Pete "Butch" Dunne at today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

Match results courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: the Usos(c) vs the Brawling Brutes

The Usos are out first and commentary mention that Jimmy may have a fractured wrist as he's dealing with an injury from their European tour and is expected to get X-rays Monday. We get our bell at 2:01pm EST. Butch starts off strong against Jey, leading to Jey rolling out of the ring early on. The Usos claim they don't need this and grab their titles, attempting to leave. The Brutes attack them ringside and take it back into the squared circle. Jimmy comes in and takes control over Butch, kneeling on the back of the Bruiserweight's neck against a rope as the ref warns him. The Usos maintain control over Butch for about two minutes until Butch hits a Tornado DDT to gain some separation. Both men make hot tags and Ridge Holland comes in on fire, with the former Rugby star easily running over both of the champs! Holland batters them in opposite corners, hitting one then the other. Holland shows off some impressive power by picking up both of the champs in a double-small package driver! Holland positions Jey on the apron, rips the tee off his chest, and starts the Ten Beats of the Bodhran as the crowd counts with him!

Holland gets to nine but Jimmy makes the save, pulling Jey out of the way of the tenth and clearly most devastating beat of the Bodhran. Holland exits the ring and runs over Jey with a big shoulder, then catches a diving Jimmy with a big right hand! Holland and Butch put Jimmy's arm between the steel steps and the ring, just as the Usos did to Sheamus recently, and kick the stairs! Ridge enters the ring and hits a sidewalk slam on Jey! The Brawling Brutes look for a double-team finisher but Jimmy makes the save! The Usos rally, taking it to Holland and then Butch as he tags in. The Usos dig deep into their playbook and hit a stereo Uso Splash for a big pop! Butch gets the arm up, saving the match. Butch starts to work the digits to gain some separation and tags in Holland! Butch restrains Jimmy at ringside with a cruel finger lock and Holland and Jey continue to go at it. Both teams engage in a sequence that has all four slugging it out. The champs start a comeback, hitting Superkicks galore on Holland and Butch! The Usos set up Butch and hit the 1D to pick up the win at 2:12pm!

Your Winners and STILL Undisputed Tag Team Champions, the Usos! (11 minutes)