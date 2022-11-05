WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Producers For Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Event Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 05, 2022

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else today. PWInsider reports the event will feature the following producers:

- Peter Williams is producing Bianca Belair vs. Bayley’s Last Woman Standing Match for the Raw Women’s Championship.

- Petey Williams is also producing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match featuring new champs Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending against former champions Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL.

- Michael Hayes and Jason Jordan are producing Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar.

- Chris Park, aka Abyss, is producing Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match.

- Jamie Noble is the producer on The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson).

- Chris Park is producing The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

- Adam Pearce is producing Braun Strowman vs. Omos.

- Lastly, Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is being produced by Michael Hayes and Shane Helms.

 


