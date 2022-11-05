Final Card For Today's WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Event

WWE Crown Jewel is a matter of hours away in Saudi Arabia.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will main event the premium live event. Logan’s brother, Jake, will be in the corner Paul to make sure The Bloodline doesn’t get involved.

The Kickoff show is at 11 AM EST and the main card is at 12 PM EST. Below is the final card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Six-Man Tag Team Match

The O.C. vs. Judgment Day

Singles Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Singles Match

Omos vs. Braun Strowman

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (champions) vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match

Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Bayley

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Alexa Bliss & Asuka (champions) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Bray Wyatt to appear