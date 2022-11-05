Final Card For Today's WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Event

WWE Crown Jewel is a matter of hours away in Saudi Arabia.
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will main event the premium live event. Logan’s brother, Jake, will be in the corner Paul to make sure The Bloodline doesn’t get involved.
The Kickoff show is at 11 AM EST and the main card is at 12 PM EST. Below is the final card:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul
Six-Man Tag Team Match
The O.C. vs. Judgment Day
Singles Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
Steel Cage Match
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
Singles Match
Omos vs. Braun Strowman
Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (champions) vs. Ridge Holland and Butch
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match
Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Bayley
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Alexa Bliss & Asuka (champions) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY
Bray Wyatt to appear
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com