Final Card For Today's WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 05, 2022

WWE Crown Jewel is a matter of hours away in Saudi Arabia.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will main event the premium live event. Logan’s brother, Jake, will be in the corner Paul to make sure The Bloodline doesn’t get involved.

The Kickoff show is at 11 AM EST and the main card is at 12 PM EST. Below is the final card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Six-Man Tag Team Match
The O.C. vs. Judgment Day

Singles Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Steel Cage Match
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Singles Match
Omos vs. Braun Strowman

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (champions) vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match
Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Bayley

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Alexa Bliss & Asuka (champions) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Bray Wyatt to appear


