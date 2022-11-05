WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Bayley Talks Saudi Arabia and Working With Triple H

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 05, 2022

Bayley Talks Saudi Arabia and Working With Triple H

Bayley was recently a guest on The National, where she spoke about visiting the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The first time, I wasn’t really sure how much the fans actually knew us or how much they watched the product. I was pleasantly surprised that they had signs with our names on and were super into the match. So I’m looking forward to that, to see how much it’s grown since the last time I was here.”

On working with Triple H:

“He’s super-easy to talk to and to just have a conversation with whenever you feel the need to. You can always reach out to him or he’s always around. It’s super-easy to see where you want to go with stories, careers or within the show or even within the next month.”

Bayley Wants To See A Midcard Women's Championship Get Introduced To WWE

Bayley was recently interviewed for SportsKeeda, where she gave her opinion on whether or not WWE should introduce a midcard women's champio [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 29, 2022 10:24AM

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #aew #bayley #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79284/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer