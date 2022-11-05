Bayley Talks Saudi Arabia and Working With Triple H

Bayley was recently a guest on The National, where she spoke about visiting the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
“The first time, I wasn’t really sure how much the fans actually knew us or how much they watched the product. I was pleasantly surprised that they had signs with our names on and were super into the match. So I’m looking forward to that, to see how much it’s grown since the last time I was here.”
On working with Triple H:
“He’s super-easy to talk to and to just have a conversation with whenever you feel the need to. You can always reach out to him or he’s always around. It’s super-easy to see where you want to go with stories, careers or within the show or even within the next month.”
