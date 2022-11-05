Bobby Lashley: "The Hurt Business Will Be Reborn."

Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Radio Rahim in Saudi Arabia, where he revealed he'd like to see the Hurt Business get back together.

"The Hurt Business was something that everybody loved and everybody will still love. Never say never. Not even never say never, I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together because it seems like right now, everybody is getting back into some sort of group in the WWE. There are so many different factions coming together. The most important faction and one of the biggest factions for the last few years, the one that took us through the pandemic was the Hurt Business. During the pandemic, everyone else was staying at home, so many people staying at home, didn't want to go to work, so many people who took a backstep. The Hurt Business stepped up. We were every part of the show for a long time. That should get a rebirth."