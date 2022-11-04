AEW Rampage Full Recap & Results (November 4, 2022)

It’s Friday, and you know what that means. The fastest show in all of pro wrestling (most of the time) is live in Atlantic City and not only do we get Mike Tyson on commentary, but we also get Orange Cassidy vs Katsuyori Shibata! Another thing that nobody had on their 2022 bingo card. With that and not much else advertised for Rampage, let’s get straight to the wrestling! Commentary begins with JR, Excalibur & Tony Schiavone!

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson gets an introduction and entrance music as he joins commentary. No Micky Gooch though disappointingly.

It's special guest Iron @MikeTyson joining us on commentary LIVE on #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/GK40yM7obl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2022

Orange Cassidy w/ Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Baretta) & Danhausen defeated Katsuyori Shibata via Pinfall (11:13) to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

We get a brief video package of Shibata, explaining how great his comeback is and out he comes. He’s in the traditional black trunks and I’m filled with anticipation and nervousness. He’s followed by Orange Cassidy and crew with the title in his backpack. The bell rings and we’re underway with both men in opposite corners before Cassidy approaches with his hands in his pockets and Shibata starts with a headlock and some mat transitions whilst Cassidy keeps his hands in his pockets and only removes them to dodge a PK. He takes Shibata to the apron, removes him with an elbow and then hits a tope suicida before throwing the Japanese legend into the barricades. That fires up Shibata who returns the favour multiple times before returning to the ring. Cassidy manages to get Shibata into the barricades again when he leaves the ring once more and we get a strike exchange which sends us to break. Cassidy gets stuck in a figure four during the break and Shibata locks it in tight until Orange makes the ropes to break the hold. Shibata batters the champ in the corner before Orange pulls out a DDT.

We return to the match and Orange hits a low dropkick in the corner with the hands in his pockets before the kicks begin. Shibata grabs the leg and pulls out a back heel trip before stomping on the back of Cassidy then laying in the Orange kicks himself, ending with a much stiffer shot. Cassidy gets fired up and steals Shibata’s sit-down pose. Shibata joins him to offer a strike exchange that he wins after Orange refuses to take it seriously. Katsuyori now hits the low dropkick in the corner and then a simple suplex for two. Shibata locks in a chokehold but Cassidy fights out with a backdrop suplex then flips out of Shibata’s and we get a double down from punches. Orange gets up first and hits his own huge PK but Shibata no sells it as Cassidy tries to take him down with multiple strikes and then Shibata hits a leaping elbow strike. Abdominal stretch from Shibata follows and then changes to the flying octopus hold and takes him to the mat, Cassidy makes the ropes before pulling out the stundog Millionaire. Cassidy goes for Kawada kicks, but Shibata pulls out a Death Valley driver before Cassidy pulls out another stundog millionaire and a DDT before he hits the Orange Punch and Shibata eats it and doesn’t go down. He immediately goes back to the rear naked chokehold and Orange begins to fade before Shibata hits a back suplex and goes for the PK again but Cassidy counters with one more Orange punch to pick up the win. Dream match indeed. Fantastic.

What a victory for #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy, retaining the title after an incredible battle against @K_Shibata2022!

It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/i8RV3bqCfs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2022

We get a huge show of respect between the two men after the match.

Toni Storm Interview

Toni Storm gets asked by Lexy Nair about her history with Jamie Hayter and Toni tells Jamie that Britt is manipulating her, and she’ll punish her for her mistakes at Full Gear.

#AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm is sending a message to @jmehytr ahead of their match at #FullGear.

It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/MKVjLEkFSK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2022

Blackpool Combat Club Interview

Lexy Nair asks the BCC about what happened on Dynamite. Claudio tells her he’s mad at Jericho for trying to attack Riccaboni and challenges him and so does Bryan Danielson. Regal closes the promo by telling Jericho to choose one of them.

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter w/ Rebel defeated Madison Rayne & Skye Blue via Pinfall (7:48)

Britt and Jamie come out with Rebel and Madison and Skye are already in the ring. Jobbers entrance is deserved as of recent form for the former. She starts the match with Jamie who immediately gets dragged into the wrong corner and double teamed after a tag. Skye tries to continue the momentum and it goes well as she gets a two count from a cross body on Hayter. Jamie fights back, dropping Skye to the mat and then guillotining her on the top rope and knocking Madison from the apron to send us to break. Jamie takes Skye to the corner where she’s beaten down by Britt and Jamie before Britt even tags in. Baker gets a two from a slingblade and continues the isolation of Blue until Skye almost pulls out the win with a roll up for two. Jamie tags back in and Skye is stomped in the corner and then Jamie gets a two from a snap suplex.

Huge offense by @skyebyee off the top rope!

It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/VueYmEzqIG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2022

When we return to the action, Jamie has Skye down on the mat with a chin lock and Skye fights to her feet and pulls out a big thrust kick. Jamie makes the tag quicker and Britt stops the tag from Madison until Blue pulls out a kick to get a break. Madison pulls out a neckbreaker for two after knocking Jamie off of the apron and then pulls out a cutter. Jamie comes in with a backbreaker for Madison and then Skye hits her with a lung blower before eating a Britt thrust kick. Rayne rolls up Britt for two and then hits a swinging neckbreaker and Skye breaks the pin up at two. Baker drops her with a ripcord elbow then tags in Jamie to hit Rayne with a double thrust kick. Britt misses the stomp and Rayne hits an enzuigiri to her and tries to hit Jamie with the crucifix bomb, but Jamie is too strong and blocks before ending the match with a ripcord lariat.

A definitive finish for the team of @jmehytr and Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D here on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/n96aP5NGva — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2022

Britt grabs the mic post match to complain about Toni Storm as Jamie beats up Madison Rayne. Britt then says that Jamie will win the title and out comes Toni to save Madison & Skye, dropping Rebel and Britt before brawling with Jamie ahead of the title match at Full Gear. Toni comes out on top with the Texas Cloverleaf until Britt hits Toni with her own title and handing the title to Hayter.

The #AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm is not about to let this disrespect slide, but the D.M.D @realbrittbaker takes matters into her own hands here on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/EhJ7NjW5P3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2022

Chris Jericho Interview

We’re reminded of Jericho calling out Lamar Jackson and we see his response in an interview. Schiavone then tells Jericho to stop attacking commentators and pick one of Claudio or Danielson and he offers them a four way with Sammy Guevara involved too. He says Sammy will do the right thing after Claudio and Bryan take each other out.

Ricky Starks Promo

Ricky Starks gets an entrance, as the absolute one always should! He heads to the ring and grabs a mic. The crowd chant his name and he immediately points them out and then he says that everyone wants Ricky on TV. He puts himself over and says he likes the fans too and he says he has the answer to everyone’s question and enters himself in the AEW Eliminator tournament. He goes on to explain that he’ll win and face Mox or Max. He talks about both of them briefly and then leaves the ring.

Sammy Guevara Interview

Sammy refuses to talk about what Jericho said about him doing the right thing in the last interview before Sammy calls out Brian Danielson again next week for a two out of three falls match.

.@sammyguevara challenges @bryandanielson to a 2 out of 3 falls match at #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY. #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/kDbeNaK0Gs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2022

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Prince Nana if Gates of Agony are ready, and he says of course they are before asking if WarJoe are ready to walk through the gates of hell. Joe tries to talk before Wardlow interrupts and dares Powerhouse Hobbs to attack him from behind for a third time.

WarJoe (Wardlow & Samoa Joe) defeated Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) w/ Prince Nana via Pinfall (9:10)

The entrances are made and Wardlow and Joe make separate entrances which is notable. The match begins and Kaun dodges a lariat and leaves the ring before baiting him in, but Wardlow takes over anyway, rushing Kaun to the corner and laying in strikes. Kaun reverses in the corner and Wardlow immediately fights back, beating down his opponent with big right hands before Joe calls for the tag. In comes Samoa Joe who lets Kaun bring in Toa Liona. Toa gets an early advantage but Joe fights back with punches before continuing the beat down in the corner. Liona comes back with knee strikes only for Joe to pull out his enzuigiri in the corner. Liona responds with a bite and then drops him with a shoulder tackle for two to send us to break. Kaun tags in and he and Toa begin to exchange quick tags to isolate Joe and keep him down throughout the commercials.

We return to the match with Joe still in the ring against Bishop Kaun, Joe fights to his feet but eats a dropkick and then pulls out his ura nage in the corner and tags in Wardlow who runs wild on both members of Gates of Agony with some German suplexes and then gets a two on a spinebuster when Liona breaks it up. Joe pulls Toa out of the ring and chokes him on the ramp as Wadlow lays out Kaun with the huge lariat. Prince Nana jumps to the apron and eats a huge strike from Wardlow which lets Kaun roll him up for two and hit a knee strike after, but Wardlow nails a headbutt and pulls the straps down to begin the Powerbomb Symphony hitting four of them before pinning Kaun to get the win.

Powerhouse Hobbs music hits after the match and out comes the big man to signal that he wants the TNT title to close the show.

#Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs making his intentions clear, as he eyes the gold belonging to TNT Champion @RealWardlow! What a night of action it's been on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/TmjLeCNQiD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2022

That was rampage baby, and a really good episode of what is still a mid show unfortunately. The opener was fantastic, but it was all downhill from there. Nothing objectively bad but nothing objectively close to Shibata vs Cassidy. Sad that this is probably the best Rampage you’ll see for the remainder of 2022 but at least we had this at an 8.5 out of 10 for me. But what did you think? Let us know in the comments and/or let me know on Twitter (if you haven’t left because of Elon yet) @Knapphausen. Have a great weekend! Adios.