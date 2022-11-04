WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan Has Signed New Long-Term Contract

WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan has signed a new contract with the company.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed Khan signed the deal on October 19 and it will expire on August 5, 2025.

The base salary for the contract will start at $1,350,000 per year, and there are more components to his compensation package. Khan will receive stock grants of $3,575,000 per year and has an annual target bonus of an additional $2,160,000.

Khan received $15 million in stock when he joined WWE in 2020 as company President.