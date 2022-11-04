Another Former Female Superstar Returning To WWE Soon

Emma (Tenille Dashwood) was the latest name to return on last Friday's WWE SmackDown and it looks like another former female talent will be back with the company soon.

Dave Meltzer revealed on last week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is interested in signing Mia Yim. Fightful has also confirmed this news and noted WWE was aware that her IMPACT Wrestling deal was expiring. They added, "she's expected to be brought back soon."

Yim was released from WWE last year due to "budget cuts".

