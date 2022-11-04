WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Another Former Female Superstar Returning To WWE Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2022

Another Former Female Superstar Returning To WWE Soon

Emma (Tenille Dashwood) was the latest name to return on last Friday's WWE SmackDown and it looks like another former female talent will be back with the company soon.

Dave Meltzer revealed on last week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is interested in signing Mia Yim. Fightful has also confirmed this news and noted WWE was aware that her IMPACT Wrestling deal was expiring. They added, "she's expected to be brought back soon."

Yim was released from WWE last year due to "budget cuts".

Read more WWE news:

Paul Wight Reveals He Didn't Like "Big Show" Name

Paul Wight was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about the origins of the Big Show name in WWE. “That was Vin [...]

— Guy Incognito Nov 04, 2022 09:20AM


Tags: #wwe #mia yim

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79278/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer