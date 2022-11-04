WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Clarifies If He Was At AEW All Out 2022, Reby Hardy Says "F**k CM Punk"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2022

Matt hardy today commented and clarified on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast that he was not at AEW All Out 2022:

"My comments from this week’s @matthardypod have been misconstrued. I WAS NOT at All Out 2022. I DID NOT say I witnessed the events at All Out. I witnessed the entire process in real time over the months & stand by my comment that the Elite were not in the wrong."

Matt's wife Reby replied to Matt and didn't hold back, "Mine weren’t. Fuck CM Punk."

— Guy Incognito Nov 04, 2022 01:02PM


