Matt Hardy Clarifies If He Was At AEW All Out 2022, Reby Hardy Says "F**k CM Punk"

Matt hardy today commented and clarified on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast that he was not at AEW All Out 2022:
"My comments from this week’s @matthardypod have been misconstrued. I WAS NOT at All Out 2022. I DID NOT say I witnessed the events at All Out. I witnessed the entire process in real time over the months & stand by my comment that the Elite were not in the wrong."
Matt's wife Reby replied to Matt and didn't hold back, "Mine weren’t. Fuck CM Punk."
Mine weren’t. Fuck CM Punk. https://t.co/pOo7BNKNqJ— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) November 4, 2022
⚡ Jon Moxley Opens Up About How Bad His Alcohol Issues Got
Jon Moxley recently spoke with Matt Koesters of the Cincinatti Enquirer about his alcohol issues before he sought treatment and rehab. &l [...]— Guy Incognito Nov 04, 2022 01:02PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com