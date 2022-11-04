Matt Hardy Clarifies If He Was At AEW All Out 2022, Reby Hardy Says "F**k CM Punk"

Matt hardy today commented and clarified on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast that he was not at AEW All Out 2022:

"My comments from this week’s @matthardypod have been misconstrued. I WAS NOT at All Out 2022. I DID NOT say I witnessed the events at All Out. I witnessed the entire process in real time over the months & stand by my comment that the Elite were not in the wrong."

Matt's wife Reby replied to Matt and didn't hold back, "Mine weren’t. Fuck CM Punk."

