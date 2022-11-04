Heath Slater Talks The Nexus Storyline

Heath Slater was recently interviewed by Cultaholic, where he talked about the Nexus storyline in WWE.

“People still talk about it. That was one of those moments that where people said, ‘What the hell?’ I mean, we might not have won that many matches how it was planned and the bull crap and how they did it, man. SummerSlam still pisses me off. But it’s one of those things to where like, they should’ve had us dominate SummerSlam, go to ‘Mania, let the whole supergroup of WWE beat us. But like, there was so much they could’ve done, but there were so many egos flying at the time where they didn’t want us, a group of rookies, to take a step forward I’m guessing.”

On how he found out about the match ending changing: