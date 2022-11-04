WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Heath Slater Talks The Nexus Storyline

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 04, 2022

Heath Slater Talks The Nexus Storyline

Heath Slater was recently interviewed by Cultaholic, where he talked about the Nexus storyline in WWE.

“People still talk about it. That was one of those moments that where people said, ‘What the hell?’ I mean, we might not have won that many matches how it was planned and the bull crap and how they did it, man. SummerSlam still pisses me off. But it’s one of those things to where like, they should’ve had us dominate SummerSlam, go to ‘Mania, let the whole supergroup of WWE beat us. But like, there was so much they could’ve done, but there were so many egos flying at the time where they didn’t want us, a group of rookies, to take a step forward I’m guessing.”

On how he found out about the match ending changing:

“When we were there, they had us scheduled to win. Then, four hours later we lose. So it’s like, ‘What just happened?’ You know?”

Source: 411Mania.com
Tags: #wwe #heath slater

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79268/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer