Lamar Jackson Reacts To Chris Jericho Calling Him Out On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 03, 2022

Lamar Jackson was asked about getting called out by Chris Jericho during AEW Dynamite at a press conference earlier today.

Here's what you said:

“I got called out. I wasn’t looking for it, I wasn’t thinking he was going to call me out, you know. Chris Jericho called me out. I was like, I didn’t really hear what he said at first. Then they told me, I started laughing like, ‘this man is crazy.’ I enjoyed it though. Growing up, I was a huge fan of wrestling. So It was cool to go see that.”

On his favorite wrestler growing up:

“I was kinda hopping around, I had my favorites. You know, Jeff Hardy, John Cena. Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, those guys. I was like, ‘Damn,’ back in the days. I used to always watch it.”

Wardlow Responds To Female Fans Calling Him "WarDaddy"

Wardlow was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked to give his thoughts on female fans calling him "WarDaddy" online. &ldqu [...]

