Lamar Jackson Reacts To Chris Jericho Calling Him Out On AEW Dynamite

Lamar Jackson was asked about getting called out by Chris Jericho during AEW Dynamite at a press conference earlier today.

Here's what you said:

“I got called out. I wasn’t looking for it, I wasn’t thinking he was going to call me out, you know. Chris Jericho called me out. I was like, I didn’t really hear what he said at first. Then they told me, I started laughing like, ‘this man is crazy.’ I enjoyed it though. Growing up, I was a huge fan of wrestling. So It was cool to go see that.”

