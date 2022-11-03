Lamar Jackson Reacts To Chris Jericho Calling Him Out On AEW Dynamite

Lamar Jackson was asked about getting called out by Chris Jericho during AEW Dynamite at a press conference earlier today.
Here's what you said:
“I got called out. I wasn’t looking for it, I wasn’t thinking he was going to call me out, you know. Chris Jericho called me out. I was like, I didn’t really hear what he said at first. Then they told me, I started laughing like, ‘this man is crazy.’ I enjoyed it though. Growing up, I was a huge fan of wrestling. So It was cool to go see that.”
On his favorite wrestler growing up:
“I was kinda hopping around, I had my favorites. You know, Jeff Hardy, John Cena. Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, those guys. I was like, ‘Damn,’ back in the days. I used to always watch it.”
⚡ Wardlow Responds To Female Fans Calling Him "WarDaddy"
Wardlow was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked to give his thoughts on female fans calling him "WarDaddy" online. &ldqu [...]— Guy Incognito Nov 03, 2022 03:37PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com