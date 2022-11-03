Dana Brooke Fires Back At Seth Rollins Following Jab At Her During Promo

On this past Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins told Austin Theory that he had a better chance at cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Dana Brooke, the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion. It was a jab meant to garner a reaction from the crowd, but it also got a reaction from Brooke herself on Twitter.

Talk is CHEAP!! I work my ass off every single day & will not tolerate this shit anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE! https://t.co/Sx6vzrliHI — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) October 25, 2022

Speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Sports, Brooke followed up on her response.

"I've taken it many times. Sam Roberts, Corey Graves, now Seth Rollins. They don't see what I do behind the scenes. It's always about an opportunity and I'm waiting on that opportunity to come out there and show them what I can do. behind the scenes, I'm working 24/7. I'm in the ring, working out at the gym, I do boxing classes, work on promo skills, acting classes. Everything. I'm doing it all. I've never missed a day of work, ever, I've had deaths in the family, I showed up to work the following week just because I want that opportunity, I really do. People always see what is showcased in the ring or on TV, but they never see how someone is working behind the scenes and I promise you I'm the hardest working woman. Talk is cheap. I have that aggression, I have that pent up anger inside that I'm ready to let out and show the world that I can do it. Trust me, I can do it. I'm just as good and equal as every other woman on the roster. At the end of the day, my time will come."

Brooke recalled when Corey Graves made a comment about Brooke "not having accomplished much of anything" last year.

"I've been given the role of being a protege, a statistician, on the side of Mandy Rose, a singles competitor, I've done it all. I can tell you that no other woman has done everything as well as I have and I've done it with a smile, no complaints. No going in saying, 'I don't want to do this.' I've always done it. I want to be able to showcase it. I've been on Main Event each week and I'm kicking butt. People don't see that. I'm always working. If they pay close attention, that would see that and see that progression. Hate is my motivation. People don't take the time to look and research what I've been doing, they just want to see it right in front of their face. I'm waiting for that opportunity."

On if she's spoken to Rollins since the comment was made: