Shawn Spears Doesn't Think Anyone Except His Family Will Remember Him Once His Career Is Over

Shawn Spears was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he opened up about his feelings towards how his career in pro wrestling has gone throughout the years.

"The reality is it has been a love-hate relationship. It has been up and down and there have been a lot of downs. But yeah, there's been times where I've hated this industry and the reason being is because it's entertainment. Without pulling the curtain back too much, there are just things you're not in control of. So it can have a tendency to make you feel like you're not good enough despite how hard you're working, despite how much time or effort you're giving to the industry and despite what the audience may be doing. It just might not be your number. This business doesn't owe anybody anything. You've heard that before. Anybody who has been in it for an extended period of time will agree it doesn't owe us anything. It moves on with or without us.”

Spears continued.