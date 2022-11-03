WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Colt Cabana's AEW Return Did Not Go Unnoticed By WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2022

Colt Cabana's return last night on AEW Dynamite has the attention of WWE.

Insider source WrestleVotes tweeted today that Cabana's return did not go unnoticed by those at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT. WrestleVotes tweeted, "Colt Cabana showing up on Dynamite last night didn’t go unnoticed in Stamford. That’s all I’ll say on that right now…"

There have been rumors of CM Punk returning to WWE given he seems to be on his way out of AEW, and there has been increased interest from Triple H since he took over creative.

Time will tell.


