Colt Cabana's AEW Return Did Not Go Unnoticed By WWE

Colt Cabana's return last night on AEW Dynamite has the attention of WWE.

Insider source WrestleVotes tweeted today that Cabana's return did not go unnoticed by those at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT. WrestleVotes tweeted, "Colt Cabana showing up on Dynamite last night didn’t go unnoticed in Stamford. That’s all I’ll say on that right now…"

There have been rumors of CM Punk returning to WWE given he seems to be on his way out of AEW, and there has been increased interest from Triple H since he took over creative.

Time will tell.