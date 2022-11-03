WWE Superstar Butch Opening Gym In Birmingham, England

Butch recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s ‘Out of Character podcast. During the show, the revealed he's opening a gym in his home city of Birmingham, England:

“I actually just opened up a gym back in Birmingham [England] back home, which is a new, really exciting thing in my life. So yeah, that’s something I haven’t really fully promoted yet. I’m still getting it right and getting it set up but that’s taking a lot of time, a lot of attention at the minute so, that’s definitely something I’m excited to share properly once we’re in a place to.

“It’s just a local gym in sort of the area I grew up in-in Birmingham. It’s been running for like the past 25 years or so but, myself, my brother and one of my cousins have just acquired it and we’re putting a lot into it and trying to make it the best it can be so I’m excited to get home and put the finishing touches on it and then properly promote it to the world.”

Butch and Ridge Holland are scheduled to challenge The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event.