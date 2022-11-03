Updated AEW Full Gear 2022 Pay-Per-View Card

Following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite there is an updated card for the upcoming Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. You can check out the card below for the big event which takes place on November 19 in Newark, New Jersey:

- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Competitors TBA

- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory

- Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

