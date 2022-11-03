WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated AEW Full Gear 2022 Pay-Per-View Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2022

Following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite there is an updated card for the upcoming Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. You can check out the card below for the big event which takes place on November 19 in Newark, New Jersey:

-  AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

-  AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Competitors TBA

-  AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory

-  Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

Malakai Black Returning To AEW Very Soon

The House of Black is set to return soon. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS a vignette aired tonight that showed Malakai in a body bag and [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 03, 2022 06:44AM


