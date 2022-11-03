WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off-Air

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2022

News has emerged of what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air on Wednesday. PWInsider reports that Powerhouse Hobbs went to the back and the referee attended to Wardlow. Samoe Joe went back into the ring with Wardlow and they shook hands.

Tony Khan then came out to thank the crowd and introduced Matt Hardy, but Stokely Hathaway and The Firm came out and told Khan to go to the bank, noting that he owns the contracts for Private Party and Matthew Hardy.

He called Private Party out and asked what they had learned from his wrestling academy, to which they said nothing. Matt Hardy then came out and Ethan Page told Matt that he isn’t helping them and should forget about them, putting himself over as a future world champion. Hardy nailed Hathaway with the Twist of Fate with Page and Morrisey’s back turned and said that Hathaway got so that he passed out but had also said Hardy and Private Party could have the rest of the night off.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #dynamite

