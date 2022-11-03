WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2022

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite for next week’s AEW Dark, check out the results from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Kip Sabian def. Alex Reynolds

- The Best Friends & Rocky Romero def. The Blade, The Butcher & Angelico

Read more AEW news:

Malakai Black Returning To AEW Very Soon

The House of Black is set to return soon. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS a vignette aired tonight that showed Malakai in a body bag and [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 03, 2022 06:44AM


