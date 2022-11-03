SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite for next week’s AEW Dark, check out the results from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Kip Sabian def. Alex Reynolds

- The Best Friends & Rocky Romero def. The Blade, The Butcher & Angelico

