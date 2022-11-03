SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite for next week’s AEW Dark, check out the results from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider:
- Kip Sabian def. Alex Reynolds
- The Best Friends & Rocky Romero def. The Blade, The Butcher & Angelico
⚡ Malakai Black Returning To AEW Very Soon
The House of Black is set to return soon. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS a vignette aired tonight that showed Malakai in a body bag and [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 03, 2022 06:44AM
