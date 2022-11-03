Malakai Black Returning To AEW Very Soon

The House of Black is set to return soon.

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS a vignette aired tonight that showed Malakai in a body bag and Julia Hart standing over him with him being laid to rest at sea. The screen went blank prior to a voice being heard.

This looks to be the teased return of Malakai Black, who at one stage was believed to be released from the company, but in fact, just took some time off for personal reasons.

