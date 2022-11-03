WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Malakai Black Returning To AEW Very Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2022

Malakai Black Returning To AEW Very Soon

The House of Black is set to return soon.

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS a vignette aired tonight that showed Malakai in a body bag and Julia Hart standing over him with him being laid to rest at sea. The screen went blank prior to a voice being heard.

This looks to be the teased return of Malakai Black, who at one stage was believed to be released from the company, but in fact, just took some time off for personal reasons.

