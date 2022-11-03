UK FANS: WWE/Ticketmaster - We Want Our Clash At The Castle Souvenir Tickets NOW!

Some two months ago 60,000+ British fans made history at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to witness the first live WWE UK stadium event in 30 years. I was one of them.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed following the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event it was a massive success for the company. Additionally, at the time of ticket sales, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported the event was "the largest gate in pro wrestling history that is not a WrestleMania, even beating the major Tokyo Dome shows in the 90s. Given the ticket prices at the beginning, when most tickets are sold."

Ticketmaster was responsible for the sale and distribution of the tickets for that event as per normal, and during the purchasing stage offered fans the chance to purchase a souvenir ticket for £15 ($17) to keep as a memento, double, triple, or even quadruple that amount then you can imagine some fans will have paid the cost of a standard ticket to a RAW or SmackDown taping.

Ticketmaster had advised the souvenir tickets would be sent out 6 weeks after the event, and well 6 weeks later nobody has heard or received anything, myself included who is waiting on 3 souvenir tickets at £45 ($50).

I like many many have contacted Ticketmaster who keep reiterating the same response, which reads, "I am sorry that you have not received your souvenir ticket. Regarding your concern, customers who bought a souvenir ticket will receive it 4-6 weeks after the event as per the instructions when booking. If this turnaround time is any longer then the promotor will contact you directly to let you know."

Given the length of time and lack of a meaningful response, many people are becoming frustrated, and rightly so. The United Kingdom is in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis right now, and some families would like their money back if the goods purchased are not going to be provided, it could put dinner on the table or keep the lights on.

With that said, there is nothing more British than a petition. So if you're due souvenir tickets and want to make it known, please sign the petition tomorrow, we'll do our best to get this seen by Ticketmaster and WWE and keep you updated.

