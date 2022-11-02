WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS: AEW Dark Tapings (November 2nd, 2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 02, 2022

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite for next week’s AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can check out the results below for the show, per PWInsider:

* Kip Sabian def. Alex Reynolds

* The Best Friends & Rocky Romero def. The Blade, The Butcher & Angelico

AEW Dynamite Full Recap & Results (November 2, 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s AEW Dynamite and it’s an hour earlier for a bunch of people not in America [...]

