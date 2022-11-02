SPOILERS: AEW Dark Tapings (November 2nd, 2022)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite for next week’s AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can check out the results below for the show, per PWInsider:
* Kip Sabian def. Alex Reynolds
* The Best Friends & Rocky Romero def. The Blade, The Butcher & Angelico
