Something Big Is Happening On AEW Dynamite Tonight

Something big is happening tonight on AEW.
During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed something big happening on tonight's show although it is not exactly clear what is happening but a number of sources have told him that "something's happening."
“Yesterday I was told something big is happening on the show. It’s gonna be one of those things everyone’s talking about. I asked around and nobody would tell me anything but it was confirmed to me something’s happening tonight.”
“[…] I’ve been told now from several people that something’s happening tonight and there’s gonna be a lot of chit-chat on Twitter after the show apparently.”
Let the speculation commence.
⚡ Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Championship Eliminator Match, ROH Title Defense, More
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. One of [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 02, 2022 02:37PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com