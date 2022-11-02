WWE® Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Adjusted OIBDA increased 5%, or $0.5 million, to $9.8 million.

Consumer Products

Third-Quarter 2022

Revenue increased 45%, or $11.3 million, to $36.4 million, primarily due to higher licensing revenue. During the quarter, approximately $10 million in revenue was recorded primarily as a result of the Company revising its estimates related to revenue recognition for certain licensing agreements with minimum guarantees. Prior to the change in estimates, the Company expected to recognize the majority (approximately $9 million) of this amount in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

2022 2021 2022 2021

Operating income increased 157%, or $11.3 million, to $18.5 million, primarily reflecting the increase in revenue (as described above). Operating expenses were essentially flat as increases in variable costs associated with sales activity were substantially offset by lower expenses related to the transition of eCommerce operations to a third-party.

Adjusted OIBDA increased 151%, or $11.3 million, to $18.8 million.

2022 Business Outlook2

In February, the Company issued Adjusted OIBDA guidance of $360 - $375 million for the full year 2022. In August, the Company raised its guidance to

$370 - $385 million. Based on performance through the first nine months of the year as well as management’s current expectations for the fourth quarter, the Company now expects full year 2022 Adjusted OIBDA to be at the upper-end of the range of $370 - $385 million. This range of anticipated performance reflects a full live events touring schedule, including a large-scale international event, and increased monetization of third-party original programming, partially offset by increased costs to support the creation of content.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Outlook2

The Company estimates fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted OIBDA of $83 - $90 million. The estimate reflects revenue growth primarily driven by an expected increase in media rights fees for the Company’s premium live events as well as an expected increase in the monetization of third-party original programming. Similar to the prior year quarter, the fourth quarter 2022 estimate reflects expected revenue from the staging of a large-scale international event. The Company anticipates that fourth quarter results will also reflect the negative impact of the previously mentioned shift of revenue into the third quarter related to certain licensing agreements with minimum guarantees, as well as an increase in operating expenses, including certain costs to support the creation of content.

Special Committee Investigation

As previously announced, a Special Committee of independent members of the Board of Directors was formed to investigate alleged misconduct by Vincent K. McMahon, the Company’s former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who resigned from all positions held with the Company on July 22, 2022 but remains a stockholder with a controlling interest, and another executive, who is also no longer with the Company. The Special Committee investigation is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded. Management is working with the Board to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee related to the investigation. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results include the impact of $17.7 million and $19.4 million, respectively, associated with certain costs related to the investigation. Please see the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K/A and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q/A and Form 10-Q for further details and ongoing risks regarding this matter.

Notes

(2)The Company’s business model and expected results will continue to be subject to significant execution and other risks, including risks relating to the impact of COVID-19 on WWE’s business, results of operations and financial condition; entering, maintaining and renewing major distribution agreements; WWE Network; risks related to the resignation of Vincent K. McMahon and the potential impact of the investigation of alleged executive misconduct; uncertainties associated

with international markets and risks inherent in large live events, and other risk factors disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, WWE is unable to provide a reconciliation of fourth quarter or full year 2022 guidance to GAAP measures as, at this time, WWE cannot accurately determine all of the adjustments that would be required. See Supplemental Information in this release on page 15 and Forward Looking Statements in this release on page 8.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company defines Adjusted OIBDA as operating income excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, certain impairment charges and other non-recurring items that management deems would impact the comparability of results between periods. Adjusted OIBDA includes amortization and depreciation expenses directly related to supporting the operations of our segments, including content production asset amortization, depreciation and amortization of costs related to content delivery and technology assets utilized for the WWE Network, as well as amortization of right-of-use assets related to finance leases of equipment used to produce and broadcast our live events. The Company believes the presentation of Adjusted OIBDA is relevant and useful for investors because it allows them to view the Company’s segment performance in the same manner as the primary method used by management to evaluate segment performance and to make decisions regarding the allocation of resources.

Additionally, the Company believes that Adjusted OIBDA is a primary measure used by media investors, analysts and peers for comparative purposes.

Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. WWE views operating income as the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted OIBDA (and other non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS which are defined as the GAAP measures excluding certain nonrecurring, material items that impact the comparability between periods) should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, operating income, net income, EPS or other GAAP measures, such as operating cash flow, as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures. WWE views net cash provided by operating activities as the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Although it is not a recognized measure of liquidity under U.S. GAAP, Free Cash Flow provides useful information regarding the amount of cash WWE’s continuing business generates after capital expenditures and is available for reinvesting in the business, debt service, share repurchases and payment of dividends.

Additional Information

As previously announced WWE will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 2, 2022, to discuss its third quarter 2022 results. All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live webcast that will be hosted through the Company’s website at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-855-200-4993 (toll free) or 1-323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 5826559). Please reserve a line 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on November 2, 2022, at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes and can be accessed on the Company’s website.

Additional business metrics are made available to investors on the corporate website - corporate.wwe.com/investors.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 30 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain, forward- looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding, our outlook for future financial results, the impact of recent management changes, the findings of the investigation conducted by the Special Committee of independent members of our Board of Directors; our plans to remediate identified material weaknesses in our disclosure control and procedures and our internal control over financial reporting, and regulatory, investigative or enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters. In addition, the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “continue,” “project,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “expect,” “outlook,” “target,” “goal,” “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements relate to future possible events, as well as our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and are not historical facts and accordingly involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or the performance by us to be materially different from future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties relating to, without limitation, the departure of Vince McMahon from the Company and the appointment of Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-Chief Executive Officers; the findings of the investigation by the Special Committee of independent members of our Board of Directors; regulatory, investigative or enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters; our ability to remediate material weaknesses in our disclosure controls and procedures and our internal control over financial reporting; and reputational harm to the Company’s relationships with its stockholders, customers, talent and partners, which may have adverse financial and operational impacts, among other factors. The following additional factors, among others, also could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements: the COVID-19 outbreak, which may continue to affect negatively world economies as well as our industry, business and results of operations; entering, maintaining and renewing major distribution and licensing agreements; a rapidly evolving and highly competitive media landscape; WWE Network; computer systems, content delivery and online operations of our Company and our business partners; privacy norms and regulations; our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; our need to retain and continue to recruit key performers; the possibility of a decline in the popularity of our brand of sports entertainment; the resignation of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and/or our inability to compete effectively, especially against competitors with greater financial resources or marketplace presence; uncertainties associated with international markets including possible disruptions and reputational risks; our difficulty or inability to promote and conduct our live events and/or other businesses if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights, and the risks of our infringement of others’ intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographical areas; potential substantial liability in the event of accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events; large public events as well as travel to and from such events; our expansion into new or complementary businesses, strategic investments and/or acquisitions; our accounts receivable; the construction and move to our new leased corporate and media production headquarters; litigation and other actions, investigations or proceedings; a change in the tax laws of key jurisdictions; our feature film business; a possible decline in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets including any resulting from COVID-19; our indebtedness including our convertible notes; our potential failure to meet market expectations for our financial performance; through his beneficial ownership of a substantial majority of our Class B common stock, our controlling stockholder, Vincent K. McMahon could exercise ultimate control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock; our share repurchase program; a substantial number of shares are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of those shares could lower our stock price; and the volatility of our Class A common stock. In addition, our dividend and share repurchases are dependent on a number of factors, including, among other things, our liquidity and historical and projected cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and such other factors as our Board of Directors may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date made and are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K/A and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q/A and Form 10-Q.

September 30, September 30,

September 30, December 31,

September 30,

2022 2021

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Operating Income (Loss)

Depreciation & Amortization

Stock-based Compensation

Other Adjustments (1)

Adjusted OIBDA

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(2)Stock-based compensation expense during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes the impact of forfeitures arising from the Company’s business

restructuring.

Reconciliation of Adjusted OIBDA to Operating Income

September 30, September 30,

