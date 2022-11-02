WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former AEW Star Criticizes Company For Too Many Squash Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 02, 2022

On Twitter@DrainBamager posted a video of footage from Rey Fenix’s match against AR Fox on AEW Dark. Former AEW star Joey Janela praised the match but also had some criticism…

“This is what dark should be, all around competitive action packed sprints, and maybe a one longer type storyline based match weekly. What that show does is nothing for anyone anymore, tbh it’s stale ass! Squash matches do nothing for anyone in 2022, especially on a YouTube show. No one wants to watch fucking squash matches on YouTube in 2022, I understand if you’re introducing a new wrestler on tv then I’m all for squash matches. This is the reason for talent degression doing nothing but pointless bullshit for the sake of it. I always made it a point to make my matches with local talents 60/40 or even 50/50, because I’m a fan myself and I know that I would never waste my time watching something presented like that & was constantly watching me get shittier in ring. That’s my Wednesday morning rant!”

Dax Harwood followed up on Twitter:

“Absolutely does not need to be an action packed sprint. Not many in the world are as talented as these two; especially me! If every match was an action packed sprint, what would make them different? Everyone would compare them to Rey Fenix or AR, & there’s literally no comparison.”

Janela then replied:

“I just believe the matches should be more competitive in a shorter timeframe between signed talent or potential signees doing something that benefits. I’m not saying everyone should do dive, dive, false, false in 6 minutes. 2 minute squashes every week do nothing for anyone.”


