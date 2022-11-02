WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Championship Eliminator Match, ROH Title Defense, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 02, 2022

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Championship Eliminator Match, ROH Title Defense, More

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

One of the big matches already announced heading into tonight's show is Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in an AEW Championship Eliminator match, Chris Jericho puts the ROH World Championship on-the-line against an opponent yet to be named, Jade Cargill puts her TBS Women's Championship up in a showdown against Marina Shafir and Darby Allin goes one-on-one against Jay Lethal.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Renee Paquette sitting down with Britt Baker and Saraya, The Acclaimed host a "Daddy Ass Birthday Bash" for Billy Gunn, Samoa Joe defends his ROH TV Championship against Brian Cage and Orange Cassidy defending the AEW All-Atlantic title in an AEW Trios showdown against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix.

Read more AEW news:

AEW Promotes Mike Tyson’s Appearance On Rampage This Friday

AEW issued the following me: LEGENDARY BOXER MIKE TYSON RETURNS TO AEW THIS FRIDAY ON AEW: RAMPAGE -- AEW: Rampage Airs Live from Jim Whel [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 02, 2022 02:34PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79238/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer