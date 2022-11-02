Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Championship Eliminator Match, ROH Title Defense, More

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

One of the big matches already announced heading into tonight's show is Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in an AEW Championship Eliminator match, Chris Jericho puts the ROH World Championship on-the-line against an opponent yet to be named, Jade Cargill puts her TBS Women's Championship up in a showdown against Marina Shafir and Darby Allin goes one-on-one against Jay Lethal.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Renee Paquette sitting down with Britt Baker and Saraya, The Acclaimed host a "Daddy Ass Birthday Bash" for Billy Gunn, Samoa Joe defends his ROH TV Championship against Brian Cage and Orange Cassidy defending the AEW All-Atlantic title in an AEW Trios showdown against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix.

Read more AEW news: