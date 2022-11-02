WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former Longtime WWE Superstar Open To WWE Return Under One Condition

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 02, 2022

During an interview on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Matt Cardona known as Zack Ryder in WWE discussed the possibility of a return to the company:

“I would have a conversation. I’m not saying we haven’t already. Who’s to say who’s to say? I think Zack Ryder is dead. Would it be cool? A woo woo, would that get a bigger pop maybe for one night as opposed to ‘Alwayz ready’? Maybe, because that’s more familiar with the WWE Universe and audience. But if I were to go back, I think it has to be as Matt Cardona. I I say like, you know, Razor Ramon came back as Scott Hall.”

He added:

“I’m so fortunate for that time as Zack Ryder. It has set me up. When I say WWE was my developmental, that’s not a shot. That’s not anti-WWE. WWE taught me everything. It taught me how to have this run in all these promotions. It taught me how to do these interviews. It taught me how to be a superstar. So I’m forever grateful to WWE for that.”

On condition for returning to WWE:

“But if I ever go back, I think it has to be as me, as Matt Cardona.”

“I mean, this might be hard to believe, but I made more money in 2022 than I made in any year in my WWE career. You think about that for a second. That independent wrestler, unsigned, making more money than a WWE contract. That is the truth.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #zack ryder #matt cardona

