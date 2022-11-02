Former Longtime WWE Superstar Open To WWE Return Under One Condition

During an interview on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Matt Cardona known as Zack Ryder in WWE discussed the possibility of a return to the company:

“I would have a conversation. I’m not saying we haven’t already. Who’s to say who’s to say? I think Zack Ryder is dead. Would it be cool? A woo woo, would that get a bigger pop maybe for one night as opposed to ‘Alwayz ready’? Maybe, because that’s more familiar with the WWE Universe and audience. But if I were to go back, I think it has to be as Matt Cardona. I I say like, you know, Razor Ramon came back as Scott Hall.”

He added:

“I’m so fortunate for that time as Zack Ryder. It has set me up. When I say WWE was my developmental, that’s not a shot. That’s not anti-WWE. WWE taught me everything. It taught me how to have this run in all these promotions. It taught me how to do these interviews. It taught me how to be a superstar. So I’m forever grateful to WWE for that.”

On condition for returning to WWE: