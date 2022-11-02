Wardlow Was Nervous About Taking Ten Belt Lashes From MJF--- Until He Felt The First One

Wardlow was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he revealed his mindset behind taking the ten belt lashes from MJF on an episode of AEW Dynamite during their feud.
“To be 100% honest, I was really dreading that. Obviously, being whipped with a belt, it’s kind of hard to go into that thinking positively. The adrenaline from the crowd is something you really can’t explain until you felt it. When he smacked me that first time, in my head, I’m like, ‘Gosh, this is gonna suck.’ Then he did it, and I was like, ‘that was it?’ That smile on my face was genuine because it was me going, ‘Oh, this is easy, keep them coming.’ It wasn’t too bad. Thank God for adrenaline. I had some red marks, but I have thick skin, maybe.“
