R-Truth Seemingly Injured On Tonight's WWE NXT

R-Truth was scheduled to face Grayson Waller on tonight's episode of NXT.

Early into the match, R-Truth went for a Vaulting Somersault Senton to the outside, before he unfortunately slipped and landed on the concrete. R-Truth made minimal contact with his opponent and immediately clutched his leg after the impact.

WWE medical personnel checked on him throughout the duration of a picture-in-picture commercial break and when NXT came back, Truth was being helped to the back and it was decided that the match would be called off.