R-Truth Seemingly Injured On Tonight's WWE NXT

R-Truth was scheduled to face Grayson Waller on tonight's episode of NXT.
Early into the match, R-Truth went for a Vaulting Somersault Senton to the outside, before he unfortunately slipped and landed on the concrete. R-Truth made minimal contact with his opponent and immediately clutched his leg after the impact.
WWE medical personnel checked on him throughout the duration of a picture-in-picture commercial break and when NXT came back, Truth was being helped to the back and it was decided that the match would be called off.
R-Truth se ha lesionado en esta caída y no tiene buena pinta para nada. Uf. #WWENXTpic.twitter.com/IrBTk5FtfH— Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) November 2, 2022
