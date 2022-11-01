WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Orange Cassidy Talks Winning AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Pandemic Era

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 01, 2022

Orange Cassidy Talks Winning AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Pandemic Era

Orange Cassidy was recently interviewed by WBAL TV 11, where he spoke about what's changed since he became AEW All-Atlantic Champion:

“A lot more people on the roster, a lot more people I have to fight. So, I liked it better when there weren’t as many people for me to fight. But now that I have to fight all these new people, it’s tiring.”

On the pandemic era:

“I am not going to lie to you. It was bad. I did not like it. The only reason why wrestling is what it is is because of the fans. For them to not be there, it was tough. So I took it out on Chris Jericho, and I punched him in the face a bunch and knocked him into a big pool of mimosa to beat him.

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #orange cassidy

