Orange Cassidy Talks Winning AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Pandemic Era

Orange Cassidy was recently interviewed by WBAL TV 11, where he spoke about what's changed since he became AEW All-Atlantic Champion:
“A lot more people on the roster, a lot more people I have to fight. So, I liked it better when there weren’t as many people for me to fight. But now that I have to fight all these new people, it’s tiring.”
On the pandemic era:
“I am not going to lie to you. It was bad. I did not like it. The only reason why wrestling is what it is is because of the fans. For them to not be there, it was tough. So I took it out on Chris Jericho, and I punched him in the face a bunch and knocked him into a big pool of mimosa to beat him.
⚡ Tony Khan Reveals How "Hangman" Adam Page's Concussion Aftermath Went Down
Tony Khan recently spoke with First Coast News about the concussion "Hangman" Adam Page recently suffered on AEW Dynamite back on October 18 [...]— Guy Incognito Nov 01, 2022 06:56PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com