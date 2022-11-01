WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Reveals How "Hangman" Adam Page's Concussion Aftermath Went Down

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 01, 2022

Tony Khan recently spoke with First Coast News about the concussion "Hangman" Adam Page recently suffered on AEW Dynamite back on October 18th.

“About 90 minutes after he got hurt, he was smiling and feeling pretty good, so that’s about as fortunate as we could be, given that he got knocked out in the match. And I thought the doctors and the referee handled it really well, because that’s what you have to do in a big fight. If one of the fighters gets hurt that’s what you need, is a referee that is going to come in and do the right thing, stop the fight. And then Hangman — the doctors took care of him, got him out of there. Jon [Moxley] of course, I thought handled it well in his interview. He was very classy afterward.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan #adam page

