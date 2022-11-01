WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Celebrates A Decade Of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Throughout November

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 01, 2022

WWE has put out the following announcement:

Ten years ago this month, the WWE Universe was first introduced to two Superstars who would go on to change the face of sports-entertainment, Roman Reigns and Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Alongside their Shield teammate Dean Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins emerged from the crowd on Nov. 18, 2012, to interrupt the main event of that year’s Survivor Series, setting in motion two careers that have forever since been intertwined.

Since that seminal night, The Head of the Table and The Visionary have become nothing short of WWE’s standard-bearers. They’ve won World Championships (including Reigns’ currently held Undisputed WWE Universal Title), headlined WWE’s biggest Premium Live Events and consistently been the talk of the WWE Universe, both as beloved fan-favorites and controversial rulebreakers.

To commemorate a decade of Reigns and Rollins, WWE is kicking off a month-long celebration across social media platforms starting today. Keep your eyes peeled throughout November for classic video highlights, rare and never-before-seen photos and much more, including special Reigns- and Rollins-themed episodes of YouTube series WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist.

— Guy Incognito Nov 01, 2022 03:46PM


Tags: #wwe #seth rollins #roman reigns

