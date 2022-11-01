WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On Sasha Banks Being Spotted At WWE Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2022

A report from the F4WOnline.com Daily Update reveals there is an update on the status of Sasha Banks and her relationship with WWE.

Sasha Banks was reported in attendance at the WWE live event on Sunday night in Mexico City. The report notes Banks was there as a guest at the show and she was also seen hanging out with Bayley. AAA wrestler Mamba also took them out to a restaurant and bar with a photo surfacing on social media.

However, there is some dispute in regard to if Banks was actually backstage at the event in Mexico. The photo was reportedly taken last week according to Apolo Valdés and Banks was not at the WWE show in Mexico City. Valdés stated that Banks came to Mexico in order to train.

We'll keep you updated.


