WWE Files Trademarks For "Queen Of The Ring"

WWE recently filed two trademarks for the term "Queen of the Ring" on October 28 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It was not revealed what WWE plans to use them for, but speculation is that it could be the new name for the Queen’s Crown tournament.

WWE has plans to bring back King Of The Ring next year, so no doubt there will be plans for a women's tournament.

Mark For: QUEEN OF THE RING™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal; a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of professional wrestling.

The final of the Queen’s Crown Tournament took place at last year’s WWE Crown Jewel event, with Zelina Vega defeating Doudrop in the final to become the first ever winner.