Backstage News From Monday's WWE RAW

WWE made a number of changes to Monday Night RAW this week ahead of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event.
Fightful Select reports parts of the Halloween Party segment that were scripted were not used. A food fight with pumpkin pies was also pitched but this never happened. There were a number of other things planned but nixed.
In regards to producers, WWE Hall Of Famer Molly Holly produced James vs. Dana Brooke.
In the main Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles, which Petey Williams produced.
⚡ WWE Releases Five NXT Stars, With More Releases Expected Later
According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week [...]— Guy Incognito Nov 01, 2022 01:11PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com