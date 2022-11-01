WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News From Monday's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2022

WWE made a number of changes to Monday Night RAW this week ahead of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event.

Fightful Select reports parts of the Halloween Party segment that were scripted were not used. A food fight with pumpkin pies was also pitched but this never happened. There were a number of other things planned but nixed.

In regards to producers, WWE Hall Of Famer Molly Holly produced James vs. Dana Brooke.

In the main Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles, which Petey Williams produced.

