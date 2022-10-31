SPOILERS: Plans For Tonight's Episode Of WWE Monday Night RAW (10/31/2022)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Below are early creative notes that have leaked for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (via fightfulselect.com)
- A Halloween party, with participants in costumes, is planned for Raw
- One early pitch had Matt Riddle dressed as Ezekiel.
- Elias, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Alexa Bliss, R-Truth scheduled presumably for the party
- Brock Lesnar is scheduled for Raw
- Non title match: Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair
- Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis
- Roman Reigns is at Raw
