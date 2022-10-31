WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS: Plans For Tonight's Episode Of WWE Monday Night RAW (10/31/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 31, 2022

Below are early creative notes that have leaked for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (via fightfulselect.com)

- A Halloween party, with participants in costumes, is planned for Raw

- One early pitch had Matt Riddle dressed as Ezekiel.

- Elias, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Alexa Bliss, R-Truth scheduled presumably for the party

- Brock Lesnar is scheduled for Raw

- Non title match: Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair

- Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis

- Roman Reigns is at Raw

Source: FightfulSelect.com
Tags: #wwe

