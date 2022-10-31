Sami Zayn Admits He Occasionally Tries To Make The Bloodline Break Character

Sami Zayn recently spoke with BT Sport about fans reaction to Bloodline members breaking character during their segments together.

"People have made a big deal out of that, about the fact that they’re seeing little chinks in the armor, but to be honest, the reason it’s standing out so much is that it reminds the fans that the performers are really having fun doing this. It’s something that they sometimes forget. We’re enjoying doing this too. There is a real life chemistry between myself and that whole family. We have always gotten along splendidly and it’s nice to see that the fans are appreciating getting a window into that a little bit."

Zayn admitted he does try to make The Bloodline break character sometimes:

"I’ll admit, once or twice, I’m going out of my way to try and get them to crack. Generally, that’s something you have to tread cautiously because if you overdo that, it becomes…you’re just not being professional. Little bits are good, but like anything else, it can be redundant if it’s overdone or if you’re not taking it seriously enough. We are still trying to tell a story. In a weird way, it kind of works for the story because it’s a different character bringing this lightness to an otherwise serious group. The reason it works is because it is art initiating life and fitting into the story we’re trying to tell. Otherwise, it would just be completely out of place, if that makes sense. If it was Roman and the Usos talking, and they were cracking up laughing, it wouldn’t make any sense because that’s not supposed to happen. I’m supposed to be bringing this lightness to it, so it makes some sense."