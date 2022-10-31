New Match and Segment Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new segment and match for this week’s episode of NXT.

Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava Raine (Simon Johnson), Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) will have a sit-down interview on the show, while Kiana James will face Thea Hail in a singles competition.

The official WWE announcement:

“Four roots, one tree. Schism’s new mantra has evolved with the addition of Ava Raine after last week’s shocking reveal on NXT. A red-hooded figure had been lurking by the side of Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid in recent weeks and now Schism has officially shaken the NXT Universe with their newest member.

This Tuesday, Schism will sit down for an interview on NXT to shed light on their latest actions and their future plans.

Thea Hail proudly carries the banner for Chase U, but Kiana James is intent on remaking the NXT Women’s division in her own image.

Hail has embarrassed Mr. Stone in their most recent run-ins, but James delivered a harsh lesson with her defeat of the Chase U protégé in their last encounter. Hail is putting together a winning streak on NXT Level Up but is out to build some momentum on Tuesday nights.

Who will come out on top in the rematch?”

Below is the updated line-up:

Mandy Rose one-year NXT Women’s Championship celebration

Bron Breakker returns

R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller

Thea Hail vs. Kiana James

Schism sit-down interview