Preview For Tonight's Halloween Special Episode Of WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2022

Tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, ahead of the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event.

Tonight’s show will feature appearances by Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

- A special Halloween edition of the show

- The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel

- If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

- Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley appear to promote their Crown Jewel match

- Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul

