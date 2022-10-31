WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Preview For Tonight's Halloween Special Episode Of WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2022

Preview For Tonight's Halloween Special Episode Of WWE RAW

Tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, ahead of the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event.

Tonight’s show will feature appearances by Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

- A special Halloween edition of the show

- The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel

- If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

- Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley appear to promote their Crown Jewel match

- Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul

Read more WWE news:

New WWE Role For RAW Announcer Revealed

A new role for WWE RAW lead announcer Kevin Patrick has been announced Patrick will now be the co-host of the WWE After The Bell podcast, w [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 31, 2022 02:15PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #halloween

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79205/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer