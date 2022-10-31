WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2022

XFL Unveils Team Names Ahead of 2023 Reboot

The XFL unveiled the names and logos of its eight teams Monday morning, and while seven are from the previous iteration of the league, the San Antonio Brahmas is a new one with a nod to the pro wrestling career of XFL co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who had a tattoo of the Brahma bull.

The teams names include:
  • Arlington Renegades
  • D.C. Defenders
  • Houston Roughnecks
  • Orlando Guardians
  • San Antonio Brahmas
  • Seattle Sea Dragons
  • St. Louis BattleHawks
  • Vegas Vipers

XFL games will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN Networks, and FX.


