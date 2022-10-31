XFL Unveils Team Names Ahead of 2023 Reboot

The XFL unveiled the names and logos of its eight teams Monday morning, and while seven are from the previous iteration of the league, the San Antonio Brahmas is a new one with a nod to the pro wrestling career of XFL co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who had a tattoo of the Brahma bull.

The teams names include:

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

Orlando Guardians

San Antonio Brahmas

Seattle Sea Dragons

St. Louis BattleHawks

Vegas Vipers

XFL games will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN Networks, and FX.