XFL Unveils Team Names Ahead of 2023 Reboot

The XFL unveiled the names and logos of its eight teams Monday morning, and while seven are from the previous iteration of the league, the San Antonio Brahmas is a new one with a nod to the pro wrestling career of XFL co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who had a tattoo of the Brahma bull.
XFL games will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN Networks, and FX.
The wait is finally over! Meet your eight #XFL2023 teams...— XFL (@XFL2023) October 31, 2022
ARL @XFLRenegades
DC @XFLDefenders
HOU @XFLRoughnecks
ORL @XFLGuardians
SA @XFLBrahmas
SEA @XFLSeaDragons
STL @XFLBattlehawks
VEG @XFLVipers
Which team are you most excited for?
