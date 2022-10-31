New WWE Role For RAW Announcer Revealed

A new role for WWE RAW lead announcer Kevin Patrick has been announced

Patrick will now be the co-host of the WWE After The Bell podcast, which is currently hosted by Graves himself.

Graves told Sports Illustrated:

“Now we get an extra few hours together, and Kevin gets to learn another aspect of our business. There are a lot of different conversations on After The Bell we’ll never have on Raw, and this is another opportunity for us to succeed as a team.

“Kevin has an incredible work ethic that’s earned a lot of respect from a lot of people within WWE, myself included. He doesn’t come from the wrestling world, but he is doing everything in his ability to learn and embrace every aspect of this crazy industry.

“It’s going to take time, but he has the desire to learn. He types up these critiques after every Raw to get better. I’m optimistic over the work he puts in and the passion he has for this business, which can be difficult for people who come from an outside sport. And I know it’s a change – our fans are used to hearing him do backstage interviews, not calling Raw. But he’s really taken the initiative to learn every aspect. We’ve been sitting at a pub after Raw the past few weeks and go over every detail. He’s learning different aspects of the business you’ll never learn in broadcasting school.

“Vic Joseph has been my co-host for the last year or so, and Vic is awesome. Now we’re putting a fresh coat of paint on After The Bell, and our crew is trying something new here. Kevin did a guest spot a few weeks back, and we had flow and chemistry. So we’ll work to capture that dynamic every week. I’m excited to see where it goes.”