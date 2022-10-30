WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big XFL Announcement Coming Monday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 30, 2022

The XFL will reveal their new team names and logos on Monday. 

On Sunday morning, the league sent a notice to fans on their e-mail list letting them know that they will release the team names and logos at 8am ET on October 31. The announcement doesn’t give much detail other than you’ll be able to watch the reveal on the XFL social channels or on XFL.com.

 


