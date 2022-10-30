Big XFL Announcement Coming Monday

The XFL will reveal their new team names and logos on Monday.
On Sunday morning, the league sent a notice to fans on their e-mail list letting them know that they will release the team names and logos at 8am ET on October 31. The announcement doesn’t give much detail other than you’ll be able to watch the reveal on the XFL social channels or on XFL.com.
We hear some of you may be interested in what your city's team name and logo is. Did we get that right?— XFL (@XFL2023) October 30, 2022
COMING TOMORROW, OCTOBER 31 @ 8AM ET#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/PTrACzu67H
