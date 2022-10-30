Emma Posts Emotional Statement About Recent WWE Return

Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made her return on Friday’s episode of SmackDown when she answered the open challenge issued by WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Rousey won the match, but Emma is very happy to be back in WWE after five years away, tweeting:

"5 years ago today, I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of! @WWE."