WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Emma Posts Emotional Statement About Recent WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 30, 2022

Emma Posts Emotional Statement About Recent WWE Return

Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made her return on Friday’s episode of SmackDown when she answered the open challenge issued by WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Rousey won the match, but Emma is very happy to be back in WWE after five years away, tweeting:

"5 years ago today, I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of! @WWE."


Tags: #wwe #emma #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79193/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer