Buff Bagwell Talks Recovery & His Future

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 30, 2022

Buff Bagwell was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about the latest stage of his recovery process.

“This time, I had a lot on the line, man. I had a lot on the line along with my age, along with my maturity, and I was ready. I was tired, I really was tired, man. I was tired and I would’ve asked for help if I would’ve known really all about it, but so much was going on. I was still making a lot of money and still trying to manage my life, and trying to do all these things to keep going, but my life became unmanageable.”

On working with DDP to stay clean:

“The sky’s the limit, man. I’m excited again and that’s dangerous. To me, that’s great and dangerous. You’ve got me and Dallas together and we’re both — Dallas is always excited, but to get me excited with him it’s just like the sky’s the limit. Recovery, I’ve never been able to use recovery and sobriety in a sentence form.”

Source: 411Mania.com
Tags: #buff bagwell #diamond dallas page

