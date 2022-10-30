Kurt Angle Reveals Which TNA Stars He Would Have Liked To Have Seen Invade WWE Back In The Day

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle was asked during a Q&A who he would have liked to see involved in a TNA Invasion storyline in WWE.

"Oh, man! Well, Sting for one. AJ, Samoa Joe, and Abyss. Let me bring four. I'd say those four. You know, I think that we would have been a formidable team, especially having a big guy in Abyss on the team, having the leader in Sting, AJ Styles with his athletic ability, and Joe with his ground-and-pound skills. Those guys would have been incredible. We could have had a great invasion angle."