Kurt Angle Reveals Which TNA Stars He Would Have Liked To Have Seen Invade WWE Back In The Day

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 30, 2022

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle was asked during a Q&A who he would have liked to see involved in a TNA Invasion storyline in WWE.

"Oh, man! Well, Sting for one. AJ, Samoa Joe, and Abyss. Let me bring four. I'd say those four. You know, I think that we would have been a formidable team, especially having a big guy in Abyss on the team, having the leader in Sting, AJ Styles with his athletic ability, and Joe with his ground-and-pound skills. Those guys would have been incredible. We could have had a great invasion angle."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #impact #wwe #kurt angle

