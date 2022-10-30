AEW Reportedly Has More Full-Time Contracted Wrestlers That Haven't Gotten "All Elite" Graphics Yet

AEW revealed recently that Willow Nightingale had signed a full-time contract with the company on the October 21st episode of AEW Rampage.

Fightful's employees asked AEW about the status of numerous other talent in the company, where it was confirmed that there are several talent on full-time deals that haven't received the "All Elite" graphic as of yet which was seemingly customary.

Ariya Daivari is one star that apparently is on a full-time deal, but has yet to get the official All Elite graphic.

It's currently unknown how many stars, and which ones, are on full-time deals that haven't been announced yet. If any more news comes out on this, we will keep you posted.