Bill Goldberg Recalls Signing With WCW, Getting A Job Offer From The WWF

Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on the Roman Antwood podcast, where he spoke about communications he had with WWE prior to signing with WCW.

“I lived in Atlanta where WCW was and it was based, and all those guys I knew. ‘Oh no, [I didn't have an agent] Mr. McMahon hates agents.’ So I immediately thought, ‘Okay, I gotta get one, right now.’ So I go in there and I meet with [Vince] and Jim Ross, and they offer me a training deal, and I flew back to Atlanta and I called the owner or the President of WCW [Eric Bischoff].”

On his WCW run and meeting Eric Bischoff:

“Our paths had crossed, I’m not gonna tell you how, but we had seen each other a number of times in a number [of] places. I called him and said, ‘Listen, here’s the deal. I want to do this wrestling gig. I’m not gonna be one of those $500 throw-around-the-ring punks, I’m gonna make a difference in this business.’ And that’s just the confidence that I had.”