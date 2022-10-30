Kurt Angle Reveals Vince McMahon Yelled At Him For Doing Moonsaults

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about when he decided to start doing moonsaults in WWE.
“It’s supposed to be the Lucha guys that do this and you’ve got a fricking 300-pound monster doing it. It ruins the whole psychology of wrestling, but not in a bad way, in a good way, because it’s so impressive that he’s so big that he can do that.”
Angle on when he first started using the Moonsault in WWE.
“I got yelled at a couple of times when I first started doing the moonsault off the top rope. Vince [McMahon] was like, ‘Listen, you’re not a small guy, you’re a big guy,’ and I said, ‘Vince, but I can do it, that’s actually impressive.’ He said, ‘Yeah, you’re right, but don’t use it a lot, just every once in a while,’ and he was right.”
