WWE NXT Live Event Results (10/29/2022) - Winter Haven, Florida

WWE NXT held a live event from Winter Haven, Florida on October 29th, 2022.
The results are as follows:
- Josh Briggs wins the Men's Halloween Battle Royal.
- Axiom def. Javier Bernal in a Singles Match.
- Roxanne Perez and Ivy Nile def. Lash Legend and a local enhancement talent in a Tag Team Match.
- Edris Enofe, Malik Blade and Oro Mensah def. Grayson Waller, Lucien Prince and Bronco Nima in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.
- Alba Fyre def. Isla Dawn in a Singles Match.
- The Schism (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) def. Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) in a Tag Team Match.
- Bron Breakker (c) def. Josh Briggs to retain his WWE NXT Championship.
