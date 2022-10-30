WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Live Event Results (10/29/2022) - Winter Haven, Florida

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 30, 2022

WWE NXT held a live event from Winter Haven, Florida on October 29th, 2022.

The results are as follows:

- Josh Briggs wins the Men's Halloween Battle Royal.

- Axiom def. Javier Bernal in a Singles Match.

- Roxanne Perez and Ivy Nile def. Lash Legend and a local enhancement talent in a Tag Team Match.

- Edris Enofe, Malik Blade and Oro Mensah def. Grayson Waller, Lucien Prince and Bronco Nima in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- Alba Fyre def. Isla Dawn in a Singles Match.

- The Schism (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) def. Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) in a Tag Team Match.

- Bron Breakker (c) def. Josh Briggs to retain his WWE NXT Championship.

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt

