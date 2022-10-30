WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Says AEW Fans "Don't Care" If Wrestlers Get Hurt

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 30, 2022

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his opinion on AEW fans.

“The AEW fans, man. They don’t care about those guys in the ring. They do not care about those guys working. Those guys could — they’re nothing more than toys, video games for these guys. If they’re not out there getting a ‘This Is Awesome’ chant, they don’t give a damn about these guys going out there getting hurt. They really don’t.”

Do you agree? Disagree? Let us know below.

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #booker t

