Freddie Prinze Jr. Uses MJF/Regal Storyline To Explain To Millennials How To Push Past Adversity From Older Generations

During the latest episode of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the ongoing storyline between MJF and William Regal:

“When I look back at my career at 26 years old compared to what this dude is at 26 years old, like, I was sh*t, and I was the top dog at 26. I was getting every script before anybody else. I was getting higher paychecks than anybody else from my generation and I was nowhere near the level that this dude is at right now.” “Something also that I found very beautiful about this story (MJF and William Regal) is sort of the hatred of this older generation towards millennials, and the hate is real. To all you young people out there, that hate is real. I love you guys. I’m 46. I’m kinda in the middle. I get both sides.” “Not to go off on a weird non-wrestling tangent here, but I just want you to know the hate you’re receiving from these older people is real. They don’t feel that you’re having to work as hard as they did coming up. They hate the fact that you can make millions of dollars on YouTube and Twitch and TikTok and not have a boss telling you that your sh*t and not good enough while at the same time not realizing that they never had to deal with social media and the pressures of hundreds of thousands and millions of fans telling you that your sh*t and not good enough, and kill yourself, and you suck, and you shouldn’t play video games, or you shouldn’t do this. They hate you and they put zero effort into understanding the sh*t that y’all have to go through.”

